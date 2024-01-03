Aquino’s Washington Visit: U.S. Military Bases and Economic Challenges on the Table

Philippine President Corazon Aquino embarks on a pivotal stateside visit from November 8 to 10, aimed at discussing economic issues and the future of American military facilities at Subic Bay and Clark Air Base in the Philippines. With the current agreement expiring in September 1991, Presidents George H.W. Bush and Aquino are set to address immediate concerns regarding the significance of American presence for regional stability and the role of U.S. military bases in deterring Soviet military forces.

The Challenges Ahead

The Philippines, under Aquino’s stewardship, grapples with challenges including widespread poverty, a staggering foreign debt of $28 billion, corruption scandals, and a persistent communist insurgency. While Aquino is credited with restoring democracy and economic growth, the effectiveness of her government is undermined by rural poverty and a centralized bureaucracy. The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) continues its armed struggle, and despite military successes, a lack of political and economic support hinders lasting headway.

US Support Amidst Strife

The U.S. has come to the aid of Aquino’s administration with significant economic and military assistance, which is part of a broader assistance plan involving Japan and Western European countries. Aquino is expected to request increased U.S. aid during her visit. However, Bush is likely to encourage her to pursue free market reforms and offer greater trade opportunities with the U.S.

Base Negotiations: A Crucial Crossroads

The negotiation of a new Bases Treaty is crucial for both nations. The U.S. is emphasizing the strategic importance of the bases and proposes joint use to the Philippine forces. The Philippine public largely supports the U.S. military presence, despite opposition from nationalist intellectuals and some government officials. The CPP, on the other hand, has escalated attacks against American personnel, underlining the security concerns surrounding the U.S.-Philippine alliance.

The future of the bases is a contentious matter that will necessitate careful negotiation. This negotiation process must balance the need for economic assistance, military cooperation, and the respect of sovereignty. As Aquino and Bush prepare to discuss these pressing concerns, the world watches, anticipating outcomes that will shape not just the future of Philippines-US relations, but also the geopolitical dynamics of the wider region.