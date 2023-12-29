en English
Politics

Aqtoty Raiymqulova Assumes Presidency of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:46 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:29 am EST
Aqtoty Raiymqulova Assumes Presidency of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation

In a significant shift in cultural diplomacy, Aqtoty Raiymqulova, the former Culture Minister of Kazakhstan, has assumed the role of president of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

She steps into the shoes of founding president Gnay Efendiyeva, who concluded her remarkable eight-year tenure, during which she championed the cause of Turkic heritage on a global scale.

A Legacy of Cultural Diplomacy

Throughout her tenure, Efendiyeva harnessed the power of cultural diplomacy to strengthen the ties among Turkic states and to raise the profile of Turkic heritage on the international stage.

Her leadership saw the implementation of several high-impact initiatives that not only showcased the richness of Turkic culture but also underscored its relevance in today’s world.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

