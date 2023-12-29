Aqtoty Raiymqulova Assumes Presidency of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation

In a significant shift in cultural diplomacy, Aqtoty Raiymqulova, the former Culture Minister of Kazakhstan, has assumed the role of president of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

She steps into the shoes of founding president Gnay Efendiyeva, who concluded her remarkable eight-year tenure, during which she championed the cause of Turkic heritage on a global scale.

A Legacy of Cultural Diplomacy

Throughout her tenure, Efendiyeva harnessed the power of cultural diplomacy to strengthen the ties among Turkic states and to raise the profile of Turkic heritage on the international stage.

Her leadership saw the implementation of several high-impact initiatives that not only showcased the richness of Turkic culture but also underscored its relevance in today’s world.