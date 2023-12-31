Approval Ratings: A Historical Predictor of Presidential Reelections

In a compelling exploration of historical data and its implications on presidential reelections, it has been observed that an incumbent’s approval rating plays a pivotal role. Presidents with approval ratings below 40% tend to lose, while those above 50% usually secure victory. It’s a pattern that’s proven true for several past presidents. Barack Obama, with an approval rating of 52%, George W. Bush at 48%, Bill Clinton at 54%, and Ronald Reagan at 58%, all tasted victory. In stark contrast, Donald Trump with a 38.6% approval rating, George H.W. Bush at 37%, and Jimmy Carter at 32%, all failed in their reelection bids.

Current Political Landscape

As we venture into the political landscape of 2023, we find President Biden grappling with an approval rating of just 39%. This marks the fifth time in the year that his rating has dipped below 40%. A comparison with former Presidents reveals that Trump had a 45% approval rating, and Obama was at 43% at the same point in their presidencies. These figures bring an air of uncertainty to a potential 2024 presidential race, with current polls suggesting a hypothetical match-up between Trump and Biden might see Trump leading by 4 percentage points.

America’s Verdict on Biden’s Performance

Opinions on Biden’s performance have been varied, with grades ranging from D to B-plus. The American populace urges him to focus on unifying the country, prioritizing the middle class, and considering student loan forgiveness as he steps into 2024. However, Biden’s challenges mount as he faces record-setting low approval ratings ahead of his reelection year. The most recent NBC poll puts his approval rating at 40% and disapproval rating at a high of 57%, which is the lowest for an incumbent facing a reelection year in an NBC poll.

What Lies Ahead?

Concerns about Biden’s age and fitness, coupled with legal troubles, add to the tumultuous mix. The sharp decline in Biden’s approval ratings can be attributed to a host of factors: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the state of the economy, challenges in passing key legislation, and foreign policy decisions. As Biden gears up for his reelection campaign, he faces an uphill battle. To regain public trust and carve the path to a successful reelection, Biden must prioritize addressing urgent issues such as the pandemic and the economy.