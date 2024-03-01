Appolonia Outcry: Armed Police and Landguards Accused of Terrorizing Residents Over Land Dispute

Residents of Appolonia in the Kpone Katamanso district, Greater Accra, are currently living in a state of fear and uncertainty following a controversial incident involving heavily armed police officers and individuals believed to be national security operatives. This group, reportedly led by Inspector Lutakor, has been accused of aiding notorious landguards in seizing control of disputed land, prompting widespread concern among the local populace.

Advertisment

Escalating Tensions in Appolonia

According to eyewitness accounts, the event escalated quickly when the armed group, arriving in a tinted black Landcruiser, clashed with local residents. Inspector Lutakor allegedly informed the community that their presence was sanctioned by high-ranking officials within the police force, specifically to assist the landguards, led by Moses Abusah, in asserting ownership over the contested area. This revelation has not only heightened the sense of alarm but also raised questions about the integrity of law enforcement agencies and their potential complicity in such disputes.

Community Under Siege

Advertisment

The residents' fears are compounded by allegations that the landguards, openly boasting about their untouchable status due to connections with the Jubilee House, are threatening violence against anyone opposing their claim. The land in question, which reportedly belongs to Madam Grace Ocloo of Marrace properties, has become the center of a contentious battle, with Abusah and his group accused of unlawfully selling parts of it to unaware developers. Despite the Property Fraud Unit of the Ghana Police Service confirming Madam Ocloo's rightful ownership, the issue remains unresolved, leaving the community in a precarious situation.

Call for Action

The situation has prompted urgent calls for intervention from senior police officials, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. The community is demanding not only enhanced security measures but also a thorough investigation into the actions of the involved officers, whose alleged misconduct undermines public trust in the police service. The residents' plea underscores the broader implications of the incident, highlighting the need for accountability and the protection of citizens' rights in the face of power abuses.

As the standoff in Appolonia continues, the spotlight is firmly on the Ghana Police Service and its ability to navigate this challenging situation. The community's plight serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing issues surrounding land disputes in Ghana and the critical role of law enforcement in ensuring justice and peace. The resolution of this case could set a precedent for handling similar conflicts in the future, making it a pivotal moment for all stakeholders involved.