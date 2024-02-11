Apostle Onyinah Denies Running Mate Rumors Amidst NPP Speculations

Apostle Dr. Opoku Onyinah, the former chairman of the Church of Pentecost, has unequivocally denied rumors suggesting his consideration as the running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections. The clarification comes after a cryptic social media post sparked widespread speculation among political communicators and Ghanaians at large.

The post, which emphasized the need to fulfill one's purpose in life and resist the 'bad' minority, was interpreted by many as hinting at Apostle Onyinah's imminent appointment as running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer.

Apostle Onyinah's Clarification

Despite the rumors, Apostle Onyinah has not made any official statement confirming or denying the speculation. However, in a recent interaction, he clarified that his social media post was not related to politics but rather a reflection on the theme of the Church from 2015.

The post, titled "Arise and Shine," was a call to Christians to fulfill their God-given purpose and not allow the 'bad' minority to dictate their lives. Apostle Onyinah emphasized that the message was a spiritual exhortation and not a political statement.

The Race for the Running Mate

The choice for Dr. Bawumia's running mate has sparked intense discussions, with various names being suggested. Among the top contenders are Apostle Onyinah and Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh. The selection of a running mate is a critical decision that could significantly impact the NPP's chances in the December general election.

Dr. Bawumia is set to contest the election against former President John Dramani Mahama. The NPP is hoping to secure another term in office, and the choice of a running mate could sway voters in their favor.

Political Communicators Weigh In

Political communicators have been closely monitoring the situation, with some expressing surprise at Apostle Onyinah's denial. "The post was political," said one communicator who wished to remain anonymous. "The language used was very similar to that of political campaigns."

However, others believe that Apostle Onyinah's clarification should put an end to the rumors. "Apostle Onyinah is a respected religious leader," said another communicator. "If he says the post was not political, then we should take him at his word."

As the 2024 general election approaches, the speculation surrounding the NPP's running mate is expected to continue. However, Apostle Dr. Opoku Onyinah has made it clear that he is not in the running.

Apostle Onyinah's Denial Puts Rumors to Rest

Apostle Dr. Opoku Onyinah's denial of the rumors linking him to the NPP's running mate position has brought clarity to the situation. His clarification that his social media post was not related to politics but rather a spiritual message should put an end to the speculation.

As the NPP continues its search for a running mate, the focus will now shift to other potential candidates. The party will need to make a strategic decision that will appeal to voters and increase its chances of securing another term in office. Regardless of who is chosen, the selection of a running mate will undoubtedly be a significant factor in the upcoming general election.