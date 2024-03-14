Apostle Ng'ang'a Defends Ksh.42M Land Purchase from CBK Amid EACC Probe

Amidst swirling controversies and a keen probe by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Apostle James Ng'ang'a, a renowned but often contentious televangelist, has come forward with claims that the land hosting his Neno Evangelism Centre was legitimately purchased from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) for Ksh.42 million. This piece of real estate, nestled at the strategic crossroads of Haile Selassie Avenue and Uhuru Highway, has now found itself at the heart of a contentious debate over rightful ownership and the complexities surrounding land acquisition in Nairobi.

Controversial Acquisition in the Heart of Nairobi

In a detailed recount to the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Lands, Ng'ang'a outlined his journey towards acquiring the said parcel of land back in 2004. Initially intrigued by a land-for-sale sign, the preacher was drawn into a deal that saw the land's price tag rise from an initial Ksh.32 million to Ksh.42 million, a transaction facilitated with the assistance of Equity Bank. Despite completing the payment by 2008 and acquiring the title deed under 'Neno Evangelism Centre,' Ng'ang'a's tenure over the land has been anything but peaceful. In 2020, a letter from the Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) surfaced, challenging his ownership and signaling the start of what would become a protracted struggle to validate his claim over the land.

EACC Steps into the Fray

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission's intervention has further complicated matters, with investigations pointing towards a potential misallocation of land originally earmarked for KRC use. The commission's focus on parcels, including the one owned by Apostle Ng'ang'a, underscores the murky waters of Nairobi's land ownership and the challenges of ensuring transparency and legitimacy in land transactions. Ng'ang'a's defense hinges on a trail of documentation and a narrative that points to legitimate purchase and ownership, a stance that has yet to quell the EACC's concerns or clarify the land's tangled history.

A Test of Faith and Ownership

The preacher's struggle is emblematic of broader issues plaguing land acquisition and ownership in Nairobi. As he rallies to substantiate his claim within the 14-day deadline set by the lands committee, the saga invites a deeper reflection on the mechanisms of land sale and the safeguards against misappropriation. With Apostle Ng'ang'a standing firm on his acquisition story, and with the backing of documented evidence, the ongoing probe not only tests the preacher's resolve but also the efficacy of Kenya's land governance frameworks.

As this story unfolds, it beckons a broader discourse on land rights, ownership disputes, and the imperative for a transparent and accountable process in land transactions. The outcome of Apostle Ng'ang'a's case could set a precedent for similar disputes in the future, highlighting the need for clarity and fairness in the land acquisition process. With the EACC digging deeper and the public keenly watching, the resolution of this land saga holds implications far beyond the boundaries of a single parcel.