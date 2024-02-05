Apni Party Stresses the Crucial Role of Legal Professionals in Jammu and Kashmir's Future

In the heart of Jammu, within the bustling Apni Party Office, a chorus of voices resonated with a singular purpose - to illuminate the vital role of legal professionals in the future of Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was orchestrated by Vikram Rathore, the Provincial President of the Legal Cell, and was graced by the presence of Ghulam Hassan Mir, the Senior Vice President of Apni Party.

Ghulam Hassan Mir - A Beacon of Advocacy

Deftly capturing the room's attention, Mir underscored the importance of lawyers in defending constitutional rights and in enlightening the public about constitutional misconceptions. "Lawyers," he declared, "are not just guardians of the law, but educators - capable of dispelling constitutional misconceptions and nurturing an informed society." Mir further emphasized the unique position lawyers hold in connecting with various societal segments, and how they can utilize this to spread awareness about the Apni Party's policies and development agenda.

A New Addition to The Apni Party

The event also marked the joining of a prominent advocate from Samba, Adv Safir Hussain, to the Apni Party. The addition of Hussain is viewed as a significant step towards strengthening the party's legal backbone and enhancing its reach.

Advocates - Pillars of Democracy and Justice

Mohammed Dilawar Mir, Chairman of the Parliamentary Board, and General Secretary Vijay Bakaya, echoed Mir's sentiments, lauding the role of advocates in democracy and justice. S. Manjit Singh, Provincial President of the Party in Jammu, praised the Legal Cell's endeavors to expand the Party's membership. Vikram Rathore, while addressing the challenges faced by advocates, reaffirmed their commitment to providing legal assistance to those in need, especially in rural areas.

The event, attended by other esteemed leaders like Dr. Rohit Gupta and Pavneet Kour, served as a testament to the Apni Party's belief in the power of legal professionals in shaping Jammu and Kashmir's future.