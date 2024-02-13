Apni Party Pledges Equitable Development, Infrastructure Upgrade, and Job Opportunities for Youth in J&K

Apni Party President, Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari, addressed a public meeting in Jammu on February 13, 2024. He emphasized the need for equitable development, employment opportunities for youth, and revamping of infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisment

A Call for Change: Apni Party's Vision for Jammu and Kashmir

During a public meeting in Jammu, Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari, the President of the Apni Party, made an impassioned plea for change. He expressed support for the people who feel alienated without an elected government and called for change through the support of Apni Party candidates.

Economic Growth and Better Connectivity: The Apni Party's Agenda

Advertisment

Bukhari highlighted the demand for extending the railway line to Poonch and linking border districts for economic growth and better connectivity. He urged the government to explore new tourist destinations in both the Jammu and Kashmir regions to boost the local economy and provide employment to the youth.

Addressing Infrastructure Concerns: The Apni Party's Promise

Expressing disappointment over the lack of infrastructure development in various religious and border tourist places, Bukhari criticized the poor infrastructure in educational and health institutions in Samba and other areas of Jammu. He assured that if the Apni Party forms the government, it will focus on upgrading the quality of healthcare and education in J&K.

Bukhari emphasized the need to make the situation favorable for people to stop migration from villages to urban areas by providing job opportunities at their doorstep. He stressed the importance of revamping infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on employment opportunities for the youth and extending the railway line to Poonch for better connectivity.