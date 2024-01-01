APM Calls for Accountability in Nigeria’s New Year; NUPRC Reveals 2024 Action Plan

As Nigeria steps into the New Year, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has made a clarion call to its citizens: hold the government accountable in 2024. The call, voiced by the party’s National Chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, is a response to the economic trials that Nigerians have faced in the past year. Despite these challenges, the party remains confident in the nation’s potential for growth and prosperity.

APM’s Vision of National Rebirth

According to Dantalle, the key to overcoming prior setbacks lies in stronger leadership and thoughtful policymaking. The APM sees 2024 as a year of national rebirth, a time for revitalizing economic growth, bolstering political stability, and fostering social cohesion. With this vision in mind, the party has urged Nigerians to set aside their differences and unite for the common good of the nation, championing the values of freedom, peace, and unity.

Niger State Governor’s Stand on Alcohol Ban

In a separate development, Robinson Uwak, a former member of the House of Representatives, has come forward to defend Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago. Governor Bago has recently been the target of rumors concerning a possible alcohol ban in the state. Uwak clarified that such a ban is not on Governor Bago’s agenda, underlining the government’s denial of the existence of the Niger State Liquor and Licensing Board, the organization purportedly responsible for announcing the ban. Uwak lauded Governor Bago’s inclusive style of governance, his dedication to infrastructure and the economy, and his respect for Nigeria’s diverse culture and non-extremist governance.

NUPRC’s Game Plan for 2024

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has unveiled its action plan for 2024 and beyond. The Commission’s strategy encompasses a broad range of objectives, including refining regulatory approach, future licensing rounds policy, unit cost of production optimization, automation, business process improvements, and promotion of investment retention. The plan also pledges to foster transparency, accountability, and the eradication of discriminatory regulatory practices, in addition to implementing a carbon credit earnings framework for upstream operations and accelerating the execution of oil and gas development and production projects. The ultimate goal? To increase the government’s revenue from the industry, create jobs, enhance the regulatory and operational environment, and position Nigeria as a top choice for foreign direct investment in the sector.

As 2024 unfolds, the APM’s call for accountability and the NUPRC’s action plan are shaping the nation’s agenda. Both initiatives reflect a desire to move past the trials of the past and embrace a future of growth, stability, and unity. The year 2024 is seen as a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s national rebirth and the nation is ready to rise to the occasion.