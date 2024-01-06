en English
APHC Demands International Probe into Kashmir Massacres

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:15 am EST
APHC Demands International Probe into Kashmir Massacres

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has voiced grave concern over numerous atrocities, including the 1993 Sopore massacre, perpetrated by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) over the past thirty years. The APHC is appealing for global intervention due to the deteriorating situation in the region.

The 1993 Sopore Massacre: A Dark Chapter in Kashmir’s History

Among the many atrocities committed in the region, the 1993 Sopore massacre stands out as a particular horror. Executed by India’s Border Security Force, the event resulted in the deaths of over 60 Kashmiris and the destruction of approximately 400 shops and homes. This brutal incident not only claimed numerous lives but also severely impacted the region’s economy.

APHC Leaders Condemn the Brutal Actions of Indian Forces

Leaders and organizations associated with the APHC, including Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Maulana Musaib Nadvi, and others, issued statements from Srinagar condemning the cruel actions of the Indian forces. They underscored the sacrifices of the Kashmiris as core to the struggle for freedom and demanded an unbiased international investigation into the Sopore massacre and related incidents.

The High Cost of Freedom: Kashmir’s Ongoing Struggle

The leaders highlighted that hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris have lost their lives since 1947 in pursuit of liberation from what they view as India’s unlawful occupation. They argue that resolving the Kashmir dispute is critical for lasting peace in South Asia. They have called for international accountability to ensure that Indian troops responsible for these atrocities are brought to justice.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

