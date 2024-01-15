APHC Accuses India of State Terrorism in Kashmir: Calls for Global Intervention

In an alarming development, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has raised serious concerns over what it perceives as a growing trend of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The APHC has accused India of replicating an Israeli model of state terrorism with the aim of altering the demographics of the region. This, they claim, is being achieved through a systematic takeover of land and repurposing properties for military use.

The Use of Lawfare

According to the APHC, India is employing lawfare as a strategic tool to extend its grip over Jammu and Kashmir. This strategy, they assert, involves the use of national and international law to achieve military objectives, effectively weaponizing law to serve geopolitical ends. The APHC has unequivocally condemned this practice, stating that it exacerbates the already tense situation in the region.

The Detention of Prominent Figures

The APHC has taken issue with the arbitrary detentions of human rights defenders, journalists, and Hurriyat leaders and members. They allege that these detentions are based on baseless accusations and are merely a means to silence opposition and dissent. The APHC has called on the United Nations Human Rights Council and other global human rights organizations to take note of these actions.

Remembering Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl

The recent demise of prominent Kashmiri leader Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl has added to the APHC’s concerns. Professor Shawl was a respected figure in the Kashmiri community, known for his tireless advocacy for the Kashmiri cause. His loss is deeply felt across all sections of the community, with many viewing his passing as a significant blow to the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination.