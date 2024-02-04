APGA's Hon Amakoromo Waikumo Triumphs in Yenagoa Constituency II Rerun Election

Honorable Amakoromo Waikumo, the candidate representing the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has emerged as the victor of the Yenagoa Constituency II rerun election. This victory was certified by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), marking a pivotal moment in the political landscape of the region.

In a tightly contested race, Waikumo secured a total of 5,959 votes, surpassing his main rival, Honorable Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 5,263 votes. This result was announced at the INEC collation center in Okolobiri by the Returning Officer, Professor Chris Onyema, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Otuoke.

Rerun Election: The Road to Victory

Triggered by a Court of Appeal's decision, the rerun election was held in seven units of the constituency. In the initial State House of Assembly election held in March of the previous year, Waikumo had already established a lead by obtaining 4,971 votes against Koku-Obiyai's 4,593 votes. The outcome of the rerun, therefore, served to fortify APGA's victory and put an end to Koku-Obiyai's aspiration for a third term in the state assembly.

The election's result indicates a significant shift in the political dynamics of Yenagoa Constituency II. It further solidifies APGA's influence in the region and may potentially shape the future political strategies of the party. Moreover, it prevents Koku-Obiyai from securing a third term, which is likely to trigger a reevaluation of the political strategies within the PDP.