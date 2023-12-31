en English
Nigeria

APGA Defends Anambra Governor Amidst Accusations and Opposition Pressure

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:56 am EST
APGA Defends Anambra Governor Amidst Accusations and Opposition Pressure

The political landscape of Anambra State in 2023 has become a spectacle of intrigue, notably marked by the unfolding drama surrounding the state’s Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo. Amidst accusations from the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders and other opposition parties, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has risen to Soludo’s defense, asserting his commitment to the state’s security and rebuking the politicization of recent events.

Accusations and Ultimatums

The recent killing of two policemen in Anambra sparked outrage and criticism towards the state’s leadership, with opposition groups swiftly condemning the incident as a sign of unchecked insecurity. These groups presented Soludo with a 48-hour ultimatum to resign, attributing the tragic event to his alleged failure in securing the state.

APGA’s Robust Defense

In a strong response, APGA’s National Coordinator, Chinedu Obigwe, affirmed Soludo’s efforts in maintaining security and expressed disdain towards the political maneuverings surrounding the incident. Obigwe highlighted that, barring the unfortunate incident at Uga roundabout, Anambra had enjoyed peaceful Christmas celebrations. He further praised the bravery of the police officers who foiled a suspected kidnap attempt during the Uga incident, despite the tragic loss of two officers.

Is There More Than Meets the Eye?

Obigwe’s remarks hinted at a deeper narrative, suggesting that those calling for Soludo’s resignation might be connected to the insecurity they criticize. He proposed that these individuals should face arrest, turning the spotlight back on the opposition. Obigwe maintained that under Soludo’s leadership, the state’s security situation has improved, transforming the so-called ‘unknown gunmen’ into hit-and-run cowards.

APGA insists that Soludo has the unanimous support of Anambra’s citizens and is diligently addressing the state’s challenges. The party sternly warned against exploiting the security situation for political gain, a sentiment that resonates in the midst of the upcoming general elections, allegations of vote-buying, and the impact of party defections.

The unfolding drama in Anambra’s political landscape underscores the tension and complexity of the 2023 general elections, with former governor Peter Obi re-entering the fray as the Labour Party’s candidate. Yet, the spotlight remains firmly on Governor Soludo and APGA as they navigate the turbid waters of politics and security.

Nigeria Politics Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

