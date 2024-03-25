APGA Clashes With LP's Ozigbo Over Soludo's Governance in Anambra, Questions 2025 Ambitions

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has openly criticized Val Ozigbo, a prominent figure in the Labour Party, following his remarks on Governor Chukwuma Soludo's tenure in Anambra State. Ozigbo, who contemplates running for governorship in 2025, expressed dissatisfaction with Soludo's two-year performance, triggering a response from APGA which defended Soludo's governance and questioned Ozigbo's motives and qualifications.

Background of the Controversy

Ozigbo, during a recent interaction with journalists, stated his disappointment with Soludo's governance, citing it as a motivation for his governorship ambition under the Labour Party for the 2025 elections. He emphasized his non-transactional political stance and the need for competence over zoning in leadership selection. APGA's spokesperson, Tony Olisa Mbeki, countered these assertions, labeling Ozigbo as a political stooge with insufficient qualifications to critique or govern Anambra State.

Ozigbo's Critique and APGA's Defense

The bone of contention lies in Ozigbo's critique of Soludo's leadership and his proposition for a single-term governorship to facilitate Anambra's development. Ozigbo referenced Alex Otti's work in Abia State as a benchmark for what can be achieved within four years. However, APGA rebuffed these claims, asserting Soludo's inclusive governance model and questioning the practicality and intent behind Ozigbo's single-term proposal and his overall critique of Soludo's administration.

Political Implications and Public Perception

This public spat between Ozigbo and APGA underscores deeper political rivalries and the varying perceptions of governance quality in Anambra State. While Ozigbo positions himself as a reformer, promising to enhance the state's trajectory, APGA stands firmly by Soludo's achievements, suggesting that Ozigbo's criticisms stem from political ambition rather than genuine concern for Anambra's development. The debate also brings to the forefront issues of zoning and competence in political leadership, resonating with wider political discourse in Nigeria.

As the 2025 governorship election draws nearer, the clash between APGA and Ozigbo epitomizes the intense political jostling shaping Anambra's political landscape. The unfolding narrative not only reflects on Soludo's tenure but also on the expectations and aspirations of Anambra's populace for transformative leadership that transcends political affiliations and rhetoric.