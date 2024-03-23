APGA Claps Back at Ganduje's Critique: Anambra's Progress Underlines Political Independence

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has issued a stern retort to Alhaji Abdulahi Ganduje, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, for his remarks on Anambra's alleged political and developmental stagnation due to its non-alignment with the federal government's ruling party. Ganduje's assertions, made during a colloquium in Nnewi, were met with criticism from APGA's National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, who highlighted Anambra's achievements under APGA's governance.

Political Allegiance vs. Developmental Progress

Opara countered Ganduje's narrative by showcasing the progress Anambra has made despite, or perhaps because of, its political independence from the central government. From the tenure of Peter Obi to the current administration under Professor Soludo, Anambra has seen significant growth. This includes accolades for the best-deployed ICT and the state with the least number of out-of-school children, achievements that stand in contrast to Ganduje's critique.

Anambra's Steady Growth Under APGA

Further defending Anambra's stance, Opara emphasized the state's performance-based governance model, which has kept APGA in power. He pointed out the irony in Ganduje's comments, especially considering the electoral shift in Kano State, where voters moved away from APC in favor of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), seeking a change in governance style. This, according to Opara, exemplifies the electorate's desire for accountability and progress over mere political alignment.

Implications for Future Elections

APGA's rebuttal to Ganduje not only defends Anambra's developmental record but also sets the stage for the upcoming elections. With APGA touting its governance model as a blueprint for success, the party aims to solidify its foothold in Anambra and potentially influence political dynamics in the South East. The exchange underscores the growing conversation around governance, performance, and political allegiance in Nigeria's evolving political landscape.

The back-and-forth between APC and APGA highlights a deeper discourse on the essence of political alignment and its impact on development. As Anambra continues to chart its course, the focus on achievements over affiliations may offer a new template for political engagement in Nigeria, challenging the status quo and encouraging a reevaluation of success metrics in governance.