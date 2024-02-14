APEC's New Trade Agenda: Prioritizing Climate Change, Social Cohesion, and Middle-Class Empowerment

February 15, 2024 - In a bold move towards a more sustainable and equitable future, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is urged to adopt a new trade agenda that prioritizes climate change, social cohesion, and the empowerment of the middle class. Deputy Minister Liew Chin Tong of Malaysia emphasized the importance of fair wages, environmental sustainability, and adequate funding for essential services in achieving this vision.

APEC's New Trade Agenda: A Balance of Climate and Economic Priorities

The call for a new trade agenda comes at a time when APEC member economies are grappling with the dual challenges of economic growth and environmental degradation. The proposed approach aims to address these concerns by connecting climate, societal well-being, and consumer confidence.

Deputy Minister Liew Chin Tong expressed that "trade should not only benefit society and governments but also contribute to maintaining a strong middle class, ensuring a healthy workforce, and promoting social cohesion." By prioritizing these elements, APEC aims to create a more balanced and sustainable economic landscape.

Malaysia's Economic Strategies Align with APEC's Priorities

Malaysia's focus on innovation, technology adoption, and inclusive growth aligns with APEC's priorities. The country's emphasis on fair wages and environmental sustainability demonstrates its commitment to the new trade agenda.

Deputy Minister Liew Chin Tong stressed the importance of adequate funding for essential services, stating that "without proper investment in infrastructure, healthcare, and education, our economies cannot thrive." By prioritizing these areas, Malaysia aims to create a more resilient and equitable society.

ABAC's Role in Promoting Economic Stability and Cooperation

The APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) plays a crucial role in promoting economic stability and cooperation within the region. By engaging with business leaders and policymakers, ABAC helps to shape the APEC agenda and drive progress towards a more sustainable and equitable future.

In the coming months, ABAC will work closely with APEC member economies to refine the new trade agenda and ensure its successful implementation. This collaboration will be essential in addressing the challenges of climate change, social cohesion, and middle-class empowerment.