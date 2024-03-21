APC's Youthful Duo Okpebholo, Idahosa Set to Reclaim Edo in 2024 Governorship Election: Udomoh Asserts

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Monday Udomoh, has voiced strong belief in the party's youthful candidates, Monday Okpebholo and Dennis Idahosa, securing victory in the Edo 2024 governorship election. Udomoh, in his congratulatory message, commended the leadership for their choices during critical times in the state's political landscape and underscored the party's readiness to oust the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from power.

Strategic Youthful Candidacy

The APC, with its strategic decision to nominate youthful candidates Okpebholo and Idahosa, appears to be tapping into a younger demographic and the general populace's desire for fresh leadership. Udomoh's remarks shed light on the candidates' deep connections to Edo's land and people, and their comprehensive understanding of election dynamics, which are deemed essential for the party's success in the upcoming elections.

Unified Party Leadership

Further emphasizing the importance of unity and strategic campaigning, Udomoh praised the efforts of President Bola Tinubu and former Edo Governor Adams Oshiomole in fostering cohesion within the party post-primaries. This move is seen as a critical step towards ensuring a seamless campaign and eventual victory. Udomoh's call for committed reconciliation and active involvement of party leaders and elders in the state signals a concerted effort towards a united front ahead of the 2024 polls.

Looking Towards Victory

As the APC gears up for a formidable campaign, Udomoh's optimism reflects a broader sentiment within the party of a looming victory against the PDP. The emphasis on youth, experience, and unity presents a dynamic approach to reclaiming governance in Edo State. With the elections on the horizon, the APC's preparations and strategies are under scrutiny, as they aim to translate this confidence into a resounding electoral win.

The upcoming governorship election in Edo State stands as a pivotal moment for the APC, with its youthful candidates at the forefront of an ambitious campaign to reclaim leadership. As the political landscape heats up, all eyes will be on Edo, witnessing what could be a significant shift in its governance.