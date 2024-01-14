APC’s Reward System under Scrutiny: Barrister Morayo Lebi Advocates for Change

Barrister Morayo Lebi, a respected member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, publicly expressed his discontent with the party’s reward system during an award ceremony. Lebi, who was honored with the “Ondo state outstanding sponsor of the Progressive Party of the decade” award, highlighted the imbalance in the APC’s recognition and reward of members, particularly those who had significantly contributed to establishing the party’s presence in the state.

APC’s Reward System Criticized

Lebi criticized the APC for a system that seemingly favored newfound members over the loyal founders when it came to election tickets. His concerns echo across the political landscape, where the reward mechanism often appears skewed. The barrister urged the party to reassess its reward system, advocating for transparency and fairness to ensure encouragement for dedicated members who have been pivotal to the party’s development.

Lebi’s Political Journey

Reflecting on his political journey, Lebi recounted his association with the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and his instrumental role in promoting the APC in southern Ondo state. Despite his significant financial contributions and unwavering loyalty to the party, he felt underappreciated. He pointed out instances when his efforts were overlooked, and newcomers were awarded candidacies over him without primaries—a practice that he believes needs urgent rectification.

The Role of the Award Event

The award event, coordinated by Golden Rule Magazine, had a twofold purpose. It aimed to shed light on the flawed reward systems prevalent in political parties and to inspire individuals like Lebi to persist in their contributions to progressive politics and human capital development. The guest lecturer at the event, Mr. Olayemi Olanitori, also emphasized the failure of political parties and the government to maintain an effective reward system. He urged the government to meet infrastructural needs and encouraged citizens to boldly criticize officials who fall short of their responsibilities.