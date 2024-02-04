APC's Prof. Anthony Ani Triumphs in Ebonyi South Senatorial By-Election

In a significant political development, Professor Anthony Ani, representing the All Progressives Congress (APC), has clinched victory in the Ebonyi South Senatorial by-election held in Nigeria. Prof. Ani's win was declared after a clear-cut triumph with 46,270 votes, vastly outpacing his nearest competitors.

Prof. Ani's primary opponent, Ifeanyi Eleje from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), could muster only 3,513 votes. Other contenders in the fray were Silas Onu of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr. Linus Okorie of the Labour Party (LP), who secured 2,783 and 2,710 votes respectively. The election saw a total of 56,363 ballots cast, with a minor fraction of 695 votes being rejected.

Official Confirmation and Future Implications

The Returning Officer, Eze Uchechukwu, made the official announcement on Sunday in the Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Prof. Ani was declared the winner after being duly certified as per the law. This victory has potential implications for the future political landscape of the region.

Prof. Ani will succeed the current serving Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, adding a new dynamic to the National Assembly as he represents Ebonyi South in the Red Chamber. The All Progressives Congress (APC) expressed optimism about this election, and the chairman commended the voter turnout, describing the election as free, fair, and transparent.