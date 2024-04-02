APC's Nabena Declares Unwavering Support for Tinubu and Akpabio Amid Opposition Merger Talks

Yekini Nabena, a key figure within Nigeria's All Progressives Congress (APC), recently voiced his staunch support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, asserting their positions are secure against any opposition mergers or political maneuvers aimed at discrediting the current administration. With significant political developments unfolding, Nabena's statements underscore a deep-rooted commitment to maintaining the party's leadership and unity in Nigerian politics.

Unshaken Allegiance Amid Political Turbulence

Amidst speculation over opposition parties forming a mega party to challenge the APC in the forthcoming elections, Nabena's public declaration reinforces the party's confidence in its leadership and policy directions. The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary emphasized the importance of unity and steadfastness, especially from the southern regions of Nigeria, in backing President Tinubu and Senator Akpabio. He confidently predicted that the fruits of ongoing reforms under the current administration would be evident to all, diminishing the appeal of any opposition alliances.

Championing Southern Unity and Representation

Nabena pointed out the significance of unity within Southern Nigeria, highlighting a collective move beyond past divisions for the greater benefit of the region. He lauded the representation and leadership of Tinubu and Akpabio, stating that the southern populace is satisfied and supportive. By casting a vote of confidence in their leadership, Nabena sends a clear message about the region's stance against any potential threats or political coups within the National Assembly, particularly in light of recent controversies surrounding budget allocations.

Looking Ahead: Stability and Reforms

The APC chieftain's declarations come at a critical time when the political landscape of Nigeria is marked by discussions of mergers and the formation of a mega party among opposition factions. Nabena's unwavering support for President Tinubu and Senate President Akpabio not only reaffirms the party's solidarity but also reflects an optimistic outlook on the impact of ongoing reforms. As the nation edges closer to the next electoral cycle, the APC's stance appears rooted in a belief in the administration's policies and the leadership's ability to navigate through political challenges.