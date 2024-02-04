Ife Ehindero Secures APC Victory in Akoko Federal Constituency Bye-Election

In a remarkable development in the political landscape of Ondo State, Ife Ehindero, the candidate from the All Progressive Congress (APC), has emerged victorious in the bye-election for Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency. With a significant lead of 35,504 votes, Ehindero outperformed his closest rival, Olalekan Bada from the People's Democratic Party (PDP), who secured 15,324 votes.

This victory is of considerable significance for the APC as it continues to shape the political dynamics of the region. The election, which had a total vote count of 51,896, saw Ehindero take a commanding lead early on. The People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Olalekan Bada, trailed behind with a total of 15,328 votes, while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Ishmail Adeshina, secured a mere 213 votes.

Peaceful Election Process

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the results after counting the votes at the collation centre at Victory College, Ikare-Akoko. The process was marked by a substantial turnout of voters, and the exercise was conducted peacefully, according to INEC officials. Out of the total votes cast, 51,341 were considered valid, while 555 votes were rejected.

The bye-election was organized to fill the seat vacated by the appointment of the Minister of Interior by President Bola Tinubu. The election saw candidates from eight different political parties vying for the position, with the APC candidate eventually emerging victorious.