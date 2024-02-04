APC's Hon. Paga Secures Decisive Win in Chibok Bye-Election

In a decisive victory, Hon. Lawan Paga of the All Progressive Congress (APC) secured the Chibok State Constituency bye-election held on February 3, 2024. The bye-election, orchestrated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saw Paga garner a total of 49,101 votes, significantly outpacing his closest rival, Habila Bello of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), who managed to obtain only 2,117 votes.

The bye-election was necessitated by the unfortunate passing of the earlier elected Member of the Chibok State Constituency. The contest, held in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, was a display of the regional political dynamics. The APC, confident of a win, faced off against the main opposition, the PDP. Despite claims of voter intimidation and a strong security presence by the PDP, the APC reported a large voter turnout, expressing assurance in winning the majority of the votes.

Contesting Claims and Counterclaims

The PDP, however, accused the Borno State Government and security agencies of election irregularities and intimidation. The accusations included the arrest of a Returning Officer and alleged maltreatment of party supporters. However, these claims did not deter the electoral process, and the APC emerged victorious, reaffirming its influence in the region.

The sweeping win of Hon. Lawan Paga is a testament to the ongoing political dominance of the APC in the Chibok State Constituency.