APC's Adelabu Rallies Oyo for LG Election Triumph, Dismisses BVAS Concerns

In a bold political move, Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, has galvanized the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, asserting their readiness and determination to clinch victory in the forthcoming local government elections, scheduled for April 27, 2024. Despite the discussions surrounding the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), Adelabu's confidence remains unshaken, insisting on an APC win, buoyed by the party's reinvigorated unity and strategy.

Advertisment

Strategic Rallying and Confidence

Adelabu's recent meeting with APC's state executive council members, alongside chairmanship and councillorship candidates, marked a significant moment of unity and strategic planning for the party. His message was clear: the APC is not just participating but is set to win the local government elections. By leveraging the power of social media and ensuring a transparent election process, Adelabu aims to restore faith in the electoral system and rally the electorate's support for the APC's vision for Oyo State.

Calling for Unity

Advertisment

Understanding the importance of unity within the party ranks, Adelabu extended an olive branch to aggrieved party members, urging them to return and build a formidable force capable of overcoming the electoral challenge ahead. This call for unity is not just about mending fences but is a strategic move to consolidate the party's strength, showcasing the APC as a united front ready to govern effectively and bring about the desired change in Oyo State's local government areas.

Looking Beyond BVAS

In the face of controversies surrounding the use of BVAS, Adelabu's stance is a testament to the party's confidence in its grassroots mobilization and the strength of its candidates. He emphasized that the electoral victory will be based on the party's merit, policies, and the people's trust, rather than solely on the technological aspects of the voting process. This perspective not only highlights the party's readiness for the elections but also underlines a commitment to ensuring that the electoral process remains credible and transparent, irrespective of the technology used.

As the APC in Oyo State gears up for the local government elections, Adelabu's rallying cry serves as a beacon of hope for party members and supporters. With a focus on unity, strategic planning, and leveraging modern campaigning techniques, the APC is positioning itself as a formidable contender, ready to challenge the status quo and bring about a new era of governance in Oyo State's local government administrations. The upcoming elections will not only be a test of the party's strength and unity but will also reflect the electorate's trust in their vision for a more prosperous Oyo State.