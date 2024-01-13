en English
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:48 am EST
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord

In a significant shake-up within the political landscape of Assam, Apurba Kr Bhattacharya, the general secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), submitted his resignation on Saturday. The unexpected exit has sent ripples across the state party unit, marking an end to Bhattacharya’s journey with the Congress since his initiation in 2013.

Discontent Brews Within

Expressing discontent, Bhattacharya cited the party’s functioning and internal dynamics as key reasons behind his decision. Despite his unwavering loyalty and commitment since his induction at the behest of the then Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Bhattacharya felt increasingly sidelined and unacknowledged within the party’s structure.

A Tale of Missed Opportunities

Bhattacharya highlighted his consistent overlook for a party ticket in all elections since 2014. The denial of his candidacy for the Tezpur Sadar constituency in 2021, despite his perceived potential, served as a testament to his grievances. This sense of being disregarded, coupled with an internal conspiracy to sideline him, left Bhattacharya disillusioned.

Amidst Political Vision Crisis

Adding to his concerns, Bhattacharya criticized the Congress for its lack of political vision, an element he believes is crucial for the party’s survival and success. His resignation letter, addressed to APCC president Bhupen Kr Borah, underscored this concern and marked Bhattacharya’s exit from the party.

As the Congress aims to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming general elections, Bhattacharya’s departure raises questions about the party’s unity and strategy. His resignation, triggered by internal discord over the Ram Mandir inauguration, indicates deeper fissures within the party, extending from Himachal Pradesh to Karnataka.

This development underscores a critical juncture for the Congress, as it grapples with internal instability and seeks to redefine its political approach ahead of the forthcoming elections.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

