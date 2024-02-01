Omo'oba Jimi Odimayo Gains Strong Support Ahead of APC Gubernatorial Primary in Ondo State

The political landscape of Ondo State brimmed with anticipation on Thursday, as supporters of gubernatorial aspirant Omo'oba Jimi Odimayo assembled at his campaign office in Akure South Local Government. Demonstrating unwavering commitment to Odimayo's bid for the governorship, the gathering marked a pivotal moment in the run-up to the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election.

The assembly served as a platform for key party members and influential leaders to express their staunch support for Odimayo. Among them was Hon. Abiodun Kayode (Olu K), who not only commended the dedication of the supporters but also promised them greater rewards for their zealous efforts.

Belief in Odimayo's Electoral Strength

Another prominent figurehead at the event was Hon. Sehindemi Aduwo, State Officio 1 of Ondo APC. Aduwo expressed resolute confidence in Odimayo's electoral strength, anticipating his success in the upcoming primary.

Adding weight to the commendations, Hon. Olayinka Idowu Alabi, former Ondo Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, heaped praises on Odimayo's virtues and philanthropy. Alabi spotlighted Odimayo's godliness and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of his supporters. Such virtues, Alabi suggested, make Odimayo an ideal candidate for the upcoming election.

The event concluded on a high note, with influential local leaders expressing their firm belief in Odimayo's ability to secure the party's ticket for the upcoming election.