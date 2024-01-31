APC Struggles to Resolve Internal Discord in Benue State Amidst Leadership Tensions

In a bid to quell rising internal conflicts, the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has embarked on a reconciliation mission within the party in Benue State. The close-door meeting, steered by the APC Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, was held at the Government House in Makurdi. The reconciliation initiative is aimed at bridging the gaps among party stakeholders, thereby fostering unity and collaboration.

Festus Fuanter has projected a hopeful future for the party in Benue State, resulting from the conciliatory engagements. He has called upon the party members to unite and work together to bolster the party's dynamics within the state. The state Governor, Hyacinth Alia, supports this positive outlook, asserting that the meeting has considerably allayed concerns within the party.

Leadership Tensions Loom

However, the reconciliation process has been marred by a significant setback. Austin Agada, the state Party Chairman, has been suspended by his ward executive committee. This development points to the persistence of leadership tensions within the party, despite the National Working Committee's efforts towards harmony. In defiance of his suspension, Agada maintains his position as the party's Chairman in the state, adding another layer to the unfolding crisis.

As the National Working Committee of the APC strives to resolve the internal discord, it is evident that the crisis within the party in Benue State is far from over. The leadership tensions persist, posing a significant challenge to the party's unity and stability. While the reconciliation meeting has offered a beacon of hope, the ongoing conflicts suggest that the road to lasting peace within the party will be a long and arduous one.