APC Southeast Leaders Rally Behind Governor Uzodimma as New Zonal Coordinator

Following a strategic move by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has been officially appointed as the party's coordinator for the Southeast region. This decision was unanimously endorsed by key figures within the party, including the National Vice Chairman Southeast,

Advertisment

Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, and State Chairmen across the region. The formal announcement was made by APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, positioning Uzodimma to play a pivotal role in the party's efforts to consolidate its presence and influence across the five states of the Southeast.

Unprecedented Support and Expectations

Leaders within the APC have expressed their full support for Governor Uzodimma's new role, citing his popularity, acceptance, and proven track record in political mobilization as key factors for their confidence. The party's leadership believes that Uzodimma's appointment will significantly bolster the APC's chances of achieving legislative and gubernatorial control in the Southeast.

Advertisment

Their optimism extends to the national stage, where they anticipate securing a substantial majority of the National Assembly seats from the region in the upcoming election cycle. This collective endorsement underscores the strategic importance of Uzodimma's role in the party's broader ambitions.

Strategic Mobilization and Expansion

Under Governor Uzodimma's leadership, the APC has witnessed a remarkable influx of influential political figures from other parties, including former state governors, ministers, diplomats, and legislators at both national and state levels.

This trend highlights the widening appeal of the APC in the Southeast, largely attributed to Uzodimma's dynamic leadership and the groundwork laid by him and Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru. The strategic alignment and mobilization efforts are expected to further solidify the APC's footing in the region, presenting a unified front as the party prepares for future electoral contests.