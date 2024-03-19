APC South East Zonal Committee Ratifies Suspension of FCC Commissioner Ginika Tor over Misconduct

The All Progressives Congress (APC) South East Zonal Executive Committee recently confirmed the suspension of Mrs. Ginika Tor, a Federal Commissioner representing Enugu State at the Federal Character Commission, due to allegations of gross misconduct, anti-party activities, and the creation of a parallel executive in the state. This decision follows a unanimous endorsement by the Enugu State chapter, marking a significant stance against party indiscipline.

Background and Allegations

On March 10, 2024, Mrs. Tor was accused of engaging in activities detrimental to the party's unity and reputation. Notably, her actions included the dissemination of statements aimed at discrediting the APC leadership in Enugu State and establishing a factional State Executive Committee. These activities were in direct violation of Section 21(2) of the APC's 2022 Constitution, prompting immediate action from the state's disciplinary committee.

Ratification and Official Statements

The APC South East Zonal Executive Committee, led by Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, deliberated on the report submitted by the Enugu State chapter and subsequently ratified Mrs. Tor's suspension. A formal statement emphasized that the decision was in line with the party's commitment to uphold its constitution and maintain discipline within its ranks. The ratification was communicated to key party officials, including Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of APC, and Sen. Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of Imo State and leader of APC South East.

Implications for Party Unity and Discipline

This decisive action underscores the APC's resolve to enforce strict adherence to its constitution and to tackle indiscipline and factionalism within its ranks. By upholding the suspension of a high-ranking official like Mrs. Ginika Tor, the party sends a clear message about its zero-tolerance policy for actions that undermine its unity and leadership. The move is expected to deter similar conduct among party members and reinforce the importance of cohesion and respect for party hierarchy.

The suspension of Mrs. Ginika Tor by the APC South East Zonal Executive Committee not only addresses immediate concerns of misconduct and anti-party activities but also sets a precedent for how such issues will be handled in the future. As the party moves forward, the emphasis on discipline and unity is likely to play a crucial role in its strategies and actions, particularly in the face of upcoming electoral challenges and the need to present a united front.