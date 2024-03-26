APC Sets Nine-Man Committee for Ondo Governorship Primary Amidst Assembly Endorsements

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled a nine-member committee tasked with overseeing the party's primary for the Ondo governorship race, a move coming on the heels of significant local political endorsements. This pivotal decision, announced by the APC's National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, aims to ensure a seamless selection process for its candidate in the upcoming November 2024 election. Notably, this development arrives shortly after 15 Ondo State House of Assembly members, including Speaker Olamide Oladiji, threw their support behind current Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for the party's nomination.

Strategic Committee Composition

The committee's formation, as decreed by the APC's National Working Committee, is purely drawn from its ranks, signifying a strategic move to leverage internal expertise for the critical election process. Chaired by Emma Eneukwu, the team comprises seasoned party members including Festus Fuanter, Victor Giadom, Prof. Abdulkarim Kana, Sulaiman M. Argungu, Dr. Mary Alile Idele, Aare Durotolu Bankole, Nze Chidi Duru, and Morka himself. This specialized assembly reflects the party's commitment to a transparent and effective primary, setting the stage for a competitive yet unified approach to the gubernatorial election.

Endorsements and Political Dynamics

The backing of Governor Aiyedatiwa by a substantial faction of the Ondo State House of Assembly underscores the intricate political dynamics at play within the APC and the state at large. These endorsements not only highlight Aiyedatiwa's influential standing within the party but also signal potential shifts in the political landscape leading up to the primary. With the governorship election on the horizon, such endorsements could significantly sway the primary's outcome, emphasizing the importance of the committee's role in managing these internal dynamics.

Looking Towards November 2024

With the APC's governorship primary scheduled for April 25, 2024, the eyes of political observers and party members alike are fixed on the unfolding events in Ondo State. The committee's efforts to conduct a fair and successful primary will be crucial in determining the party's flag bearer. As the endorsed incumbent and other aspirants prepare to vie for the nomination, the primary's outcome will undoubtedly shape the APC's strategy and cohesion heading into the November gubernatorial election.

As the APC navigates these internal processes, the broader implications for Ondo State's political future and the party's national standing remain to be seen. The coming months will reveal not only the primary's victor but also how the APC plans to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the quest to retain governance in Ondo State.