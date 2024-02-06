APC Rivers Accuses State Government of Squandering N144.28 Billion

The Rivers State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee, Chief Tony Okocha, has claimed that the state government has squandered a sum of N144.28 billion received from the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) between June and December 2023. This accusation came during Okocha's visit to the Rivers State House of Assembly, where he expressed his disappointment at the state's lack of development despite significant revenue inflow.

APC's Concern over State's Financial Management

Okocha criticized the state's use of the federal funds, stating that they have not seen any tangible developments to show for the enormous revenue received. This revenue, he pointed out, is additional to the estimated N10 billion the state generates internally every month. In his words, "certain individuals" are more interested in squandering the state's resources and engaging in politically motivated events than focusing on development.

Warning to APC Members

Okocha also warned that the APC would not hesitate to punish any of its members found collaborating with those responsible for the mismanagement of state funds. The party is determined to hold individuals accountable for the misuse of public funds and is committed to promoting transparency and accountability within its ranks.

Response from the Rivers State House of Assembly

In response to the visit by the APC leadership, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule, expressed gratitude, stating that the visit would strengthen the members. He also expressed pleasure that 27 members of the House of Assembly were part of the APC, thereby reinforcing the party's influence within the state.