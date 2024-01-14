APC Refutes Claims of Trading Off Kano Governorship, Cites Supreme Court’s Rule of Law

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria has spoken out about speculations suggesting that they might have willingly relinquished the governorship of Kano state to avert potential post-election violence following a Supreme Court verdict.

In an interview, APC’s Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, emphatically denied any such political ploys, asserting the party’s respect for the judiciary’s rulings.

Duru provided a detailed insight into the judicial process. He described how different levels of the judiciary, ranging from trial courts to the Supreme Court, each play a distinct part in interpreting the law and the facts presented to them.

While both the trial court and the Court of Appeal had their interpretations, the Supreme Court had a contrasting view, which culminated in their final verdict. In this context, Duru highlighted the independence of the judiciary and its integral role in maintaining the law and delivering justice.