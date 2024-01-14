en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

APC Refutes Claims of Trading Off Kano Governorship, Cites Supreme Court’s Rule of Law

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:07 pm EST
APC Refutes Claims of Trading Off Kano Governorship, Cites Supreme Court’s Rule of Law

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria has spoken out about speculations suggesting that they might have willingly relinquished the governorship of Kano state to avert potential post-election violence following a Supreme Court verdict.

In an interview, APC’s Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, emphatically denied any such political ploys, asserting the party’s respect for the judiciary’s rulings.

Duru provided a detailed insight into the judicial process. He described how different levels of the judiciary, ranging from trial courts to the Supreme Court, each play a distinct part in interpreting the law and the facts presented to them.

While both the trial court and the Court of Appeal had their interpretations, the Supreme Court had a contrasting view, which culminated in their final verdict. In this context, Duru highlighted the independence of the judiciary and its integral role in maintaining the law and delivering justice.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
21 mins ago
Senator David Mark Congratulates Governor Alia on Supreme Court Victory, Calls for Unity in Benue State
In a significant political development, former President of the Senate of Nigeria, Senator David Mark, has extended his hearty congratulations to Governor Hycienth Alia of Benue State. The commendation comes in the wake of Governor Alia’s decisive victory at the Supreme Court, a triumph that has once again underscored the robust democratic traditions of Nigeria.
Senator David Mark Congratulates Governor Alia on Supreme Court Victory, Calls for Unity in Benue State
Super Eagles Gear Up for AFCON 2023: Confidence and Debate Sparked by Lineup
49 mins ago
Super Eagles Gear Up for AFCON 2023: Confidence and Debate Sparked by Lineup
NDLEA Thwarts Drug Trafficking with Major Seizures and Arrests Across Nigeria
1 hour ago
NDLEA Thwarts Drug Trafficking with Major Seizures and Arrests Across Nigeria
Intense Battle Ends in Draw: Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea Lock Horns in AFCON 2023
43 mins ago
Intense Battle Ends in Draw: Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea Lock Horns in AFCON 2023
AFCON Showdown: Nigeria Held to a Draw by Resilient Equatorial Guinea
43 mins ago
AFCON Showdown: Nigeria Held to a Draw by Resilient Equatorial Guinea
Former Nigerian Lawmaker, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Falls Prey to WhatsApp Hacking Scam
48 mins ago
Former Nigerian Lawmaker, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Falls Prey to WhatsApp Hacking Scam
Latest Headlines
World News
Japan Congratulates Taiwan's President-Elect Lai Ching-te: A Sign of Deepening Ties
49 seconds
Japan Congratulates Taiwan's President-Elect Lai Ching-te: A Sign of Deepening Ties
ITV's 'Dancing On Ice': Celebrity Lineup, No Cash Prize, and Holly Willoughby's Return
55 seconds
ITV's 'Dancing On Ice': Celebrity Lineup, No Cash Prize, and Holly Willoughby's Return
Rohit Sharma's Conflict with Shubman Gill: A Look at Historical Teammate Disputes in Cricket
1 min
Rohit Sharma's Conflict with Shubman Gill: A Look at Historical Teammate Disputes in Cricket
2024 U.S. Presidential Campaign: Manchin Hints at Bid, Ernst Remains Noncommittal
2 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Campaign: Manchin Hints at Bid, Ernst Remains Noncommittal
India Clinches Pivotal Victory Over New Zealand in FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers
4 mins
India Clinches Pivotal Victory Over New Zealand in FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers
Dancing On Ice Stars Show Nerves Ahead of Season Premiere
5 mins
Dancing On Ice Stars Show Nerves Ahead of Season Premiere
Novak Djokovic Triumphs in 2024 Melbourne Tournament Opener
6 mins
Novak Djokovic Triumphs in 2024 Melbourne Tournament Opener
Senator Manchin Opposes Trump, Hints at Potential Presidential Run
8 mins
Senator Manchin Opposes Trump, Hints at Potential Presidential Run
Steve Smith Embraces New Role as Test Opener
11 mins
Steve Smith Embraces New Role as Test Opener
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
5 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
6 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
6 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
8 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
13 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
13 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
13 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
13 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app