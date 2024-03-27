APC Primaries in Ondo: Tinubu's Silence Amidst Akeredolu's Succession Race Intensifies

Uncertainty looms over the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo State as the gubernatorial primaries draw near, with President Bola Tinubu's anticipated endorsement yet to materialize. The political landscape of the state has been significantly altered by the sudden demise of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, leaving aspirants and party leaders in a state of confusion and anticipation. This development has placed a spotlight on President Tinubu, whose influence is expected to play a pivotal role in the nomination process.

Political Dynamics Post-Akeredolu's Demise

The unexpected death of Governor Akeredolu has not only thrown the gubernatorial race open but has also led to a flurry of activities among APC aspirants seeking to gain an upper hand. With no clear indication from Tinubu, aspirants including the incumbent Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Chief Olusola Oke, and others have intensified their lobbying efforts, hoping to secure the party's ticket. This period of uncertainty has prompted aspirants to seek alliances and endorsements from political heavyweights within and outside the state, highlighting the significance of Tinubu's eventual endorsement.

The Aspirants and Their Strategies

Among the aspirants, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa stands out due to his incumbency advantage, yet faces challenges including a frosty relationship with the late Akeredolu and controversies surrounding his academic credentials. Conversely, Chief Olusola Oke's grassroots appeal and cross-party acceptance present him as a formidable contender. The aspirants have adopted various strategies ranging from public endorsements to strategic alliances, all aimed at positioning themselves favorably ahead of Tinubu's much-awaited signal.

The Role of Tinubu and the APC's Future in Ondo

The silence from President Bola Tinubu has not only heightened suspense but has also underscored his significant influence in the party's decision-making process. As the APC navigates this critical juncture, the outcome of Tinubu's decision will undoubtedly shape the party's future in Ondo State. With the primaries approaching, the party's choice of candidate will reveal much about its strategic direction and its ability to unify its ranks post-Akeredolu.

The APC's gubernatorial primaries in Ondo State present a critical test of leadership and strategic foresight. As aspirants vie for the party's ticket, the eventual nominee will carry the mantle of not only succeeding Akeredolu but also of uniting a party facing a defining moment. The political legacy of Akeredolu and the vision of Tinubu will play crucial roles in shaping the APC's path forward, making the upcoming primaries a pivotal moment in Ondo State's political narrative.