APC National Chairman Explains Chapel Construction Amidst Other Political Developments

Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has shed light on his decision to construct a chapel at the party's national secretariat in Abuja. The move, he explains, is designed to accommodate Christian adherents, allowing them the same worship privileges as their Muslim counterparts.

Chapel Construction and Party Enhancement

The construction of the chapel is just one of Ganduje's initiatives aimed at improving the party's performance and inclusivity. Ganduje emphasized the necessity for the APC to remain active throughout the year, not merely during election periods. This forward-thinking approach is also evident in his commitment to modernizing the party's media center and increasing the number of legislators and governors in the country.

Other Political Developments

In related news, the Kogi State House of Assembly confirmed Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege as the new Auditor-General for local governments. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has reserved judgment on the appeal lodged by the People's Democratic Party (PDP), which challenges the membership of Cross River Governor, Sen Prince Bassey Otu, in the APC. The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) has urged Nigerians to remain patient as investigations into allegations against the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Betta Edu, are underway.

Infrastructure and Security Updates

The Nigeria Railways Corporation has announced the completion of rehabilitation works on the Portharcourt-Aba rail line. This development is likely to improve transportation and trade in the region. In response to security concerns, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has initiated measures to enhance security along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

Call for Continued Fight Against Corruption

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sustain the fight against corruption. This call to action comes amidst the backdrop of the Supreme Court dismissing appeals that sought to nullify the election of Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno Bassey. In a more troubling development, militants of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have reportedly severed the hands of two fishermen in Borno.