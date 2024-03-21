APC Mandates Benue Members to Withdraw Court Cases Amid Leadership Crisis

In an unprecedented move aimed at quelling internal discord, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a stern directive to its Benue State chapter members. The party's National Working Committee (NWC), chaired by Senator Ajibola Basiru, demands the immediate withdrawal of all court cases filed by its members amidst a festering leadership tussle within the state's chapter. This decision underscores the party's commitment to internal conflict resolution and maintaining unity ahead of crucial electoral timelines.
Roots of the Rift
The crux of the discord lies between the factions led by Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume. This schism has notably fragmented the party's state chapter, prompting the national body's intervention. The APC's ultimatum follows a series of unsuccessful attempts to reconcile the opposing factions, with the leadership crisis threatening to undermine the party's cohesion and effectiveness in the state.
NWC's Firm Stance
At its 146th meeting, the NWC deliberated extensively on the Benue situation, resulting in a resolution that all members involved in litigation against the party must cease and desist, retracting their legal actions within a week. Failure to comply with this directive, the statement warned, would lead to disciplinary measures, including potential suspension or expulsion from the party. This bold step emphasizes the APC's preference for internal resolution mechanisms over public legal battles, aiming to project a united front.
Implications for Party Unity
The APC's directive is not merely about resolving a local dispute but is indicative of a broader strategy to fortify party unity and discipline at all levels. By insisting on internal conflict resolution, the APC hopes to set a precedent that could deter future dissentions. Moreover, this move is pivotal in sending a clear message about the party's intolerance for public squabbles that could tarnish its image and electoral prospects, especially in the lead-up to significant political milestones.
As the seven-day ultimatum ticks down, the political landscape in Benue State remains under keen observation. The outcome of this directive will not only shape the immediate future of the APC's Benue chapter but could also influence internal party dynamics across the nation. With the clock ticking, the party's ability to enforce its will and reconcile its members' differences will be a testament to its leadership and organizational coherence at a critical juncture.