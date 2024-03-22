APC Leaders Call for Anambra's Alignment with Central Govt to Foster Progress

At the APC South East Colloquium in Nnewi, Anambra State, leaders including Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Hope Uzodimma emphasized the need for Anambra State to integrate with the central government for enhanced development. The event, attended by political stalwarts and themed on de-marginalization and national integration, highlighted Anambra's stagnation due to its disconnect from federal support.

Political Integration for Regional Development

Ganduje pointed out that Anambra's potential remains untapped due to its isolation from the nation's political mainstream. The continuous governance by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) without alignment to the center has, according to him, limited the state's growth and infrastructure development. He contrasted this with other regions' strategic realignment over time, suggesting a similar path for Anambra to ensure its socio-economic advancement.

Strategies for Overcoming Marginalization

The colloquium also served as a platform to address broader issues of South East marginalization, with discussions led by Prof Charles Esimone. Esimone identified structural problems, including the Nigerian constitution and the lack of a credible census, as key barriers to equitable treatment and representation for the South East. He advocated for constitutional reforms and credible demographic data as prerequisites for ending the region's marginalization.

Pathways to National Cohesion

Hope Uzodimma echoed the sentiment that integration into the national political fabric is essential for the South East's progress. He called on the region to embrace national politics through the ruling APC as a means to ensure its voices are heard and its interests represented at the national level. The collective stance at the colloquium underscores a growing recognition of the need for pragmatic political engagement to address longstanding regional disparities.

The APC South East Colloquium marks a critical juncture for Anambra and the broader region, proposing a shift towards greater political integration as a remedy for developmental and representational challenges. The discussions and propositions made during the event reflect a strategic approach to overcoming marginalization, with potential implications for Anambra's future and the socio-political landscape of the South East at large.