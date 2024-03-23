APC in Ondo State Bolstered by Interior Minister Tunji-Ojo's Efforts, LACO-FS Commends

The Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation (LACO-FS) in Ondo state recently applauded Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo for his significant contributions towards the growth and unity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the region. During a vibrant campaign rally in Okeagbe, Akoko Northwest, the organization underscored his pivotal role as a grassroots mobilizer and his dedication to development aligning with Governor Aiyedatiwa's vision for progress.

Grassroots Mobilization and Development Efforts

Described as a grassroots mobilizer par excellence, Tunji-Ojo, affectionately known as BTO, has been instrumental in attracting new members to the APC in Akokoland and beyond. His efforts have not only increased party membership but have also been vital in facilitating various development projects to improve the livelihood of the local community. The synergy between BTO and Governor Aiyedatiwa in development initiatives has been particularly lauded, showcasing a united front for the betterment of Ondo state.

Support from Local Leaders and Community

Among those who voiced their support for the minister were Hon. Fatai Atere, representing Akoko North West Constituency, who praised BTO for his forthrightness and work ethic. The rally also served as a platform for conveying Governor Aiyedatiwa's commitment to addressing the community's needs, emphasizing the administration's focus on infrastructure development and social welfare. Additionally, the LACO-FS Director-General and other officials expressed their appreciation for the APC's unity and momentum in the region, encouraging a collective effort to secure a successful tenure for Governor Aiyedatiwa.

Empowerment and Economic Initiatives

In a move to bolster economic growth and empower the local populace, Governor Aiyedatiwa has allocated over N2 billion for soft loans and grants targeting traders, farmers, and artisans. This initiative was highlighted during the inauguration of Akoko North West Directorate of LACO-FS, where Barr (Mrs) Adenike Ademujimi appealed to residents to leverage these opportunities. The concerted efforts of APC leaders and LACO-FS in mobilizing support and providing tangible benefits reflect a strong commitment to enhancing the community's welfare and economic stability.

As Ondo state gears up for future challenges, the collaboration between government officials, party leaders, and the community underlines a promising trajectory for development and prosperity. The commendations for Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo from various quarters signify the impact of dedicated leadership and the potential for sustained growth and unity within the APC and the state at large.