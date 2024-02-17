APC Edo Gubernatorial Primaries Marred by Thug Disruption, Challenges Persist

In the heart of Edo State, an event pivotal to the political landscape unfolded with a dramatic twist, marking a significant day in the annals of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The gubernatorial primaries, a crucial step towards the upcoming state election, became the epicenter of an unforeseen chaos. On a day that was to define the future leadership direction of Edo State, twelve aspirants were whittled down to a fierce competition between two primary figures, Hon. Dennis Idahosa and his closest rival, Okpebholo, amidst a backdrop of political tension, strategic withdrawals, and vocal support from high-ranking party members.

The stage was set at the Lushville Hotel and Suite in GRA Benin, with the APC's gubernatorial primaries promising to be a tightly contested affair. The candidacy race saw notable withdrawals, including former SSG Osagie Ize-Iyamu, ex Deputy Governor Lucky Imasuen, and ex Permanent Secretary Ernest Umakhihe, sharpening the focus on the remaining contenders. The primary voting, under the watchful eyes of the Committee led by Imo State Governor Sen. Odidika Uzodinma and former Governor Adam Oshiomhole's explicit endorsement of Hon. Dennis Idahosa, added layers of intrigue and speculation to the already charged atmosphere. The announcement of the primary election results was highly anticipated, signaling a critical juncture for the APC in Edo State amidst internal divisions over zoning and leadership succession.

A Clash of Ambitions and Allegiances

The APC found itself at a crossroads, with debates over zoning the governorship to Edo Central or retaining it in Edo South creating fissures within the party. The Persuasive Committee's recommendation of four aspirants did little to quell the unrest, leading to a head-to-head battle between Idahosa and Okpebholo. This two-horse race, underscored by strategic political maneuvers and the visible backing of party heavyweights, set the stage for a showdown that was expected to culminate in a definitive outcome on the day of the primary.

However, the anticipated announcement of results took a violent turn when suspected political thugs invaded the venue. The live television broadcast of the results' collation was abruptly halted as journalists, including an NTA cameraman and an FRCN reporter, were forcibly evicted from the center. The assailants, undeterred by the presence of the state Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adeboye, created havoc, scattering equipment and instilling fear among those gathered. The disruption effectively put a halt to the announcement of results from eight local government areas, casting a shadow over the electoral process and leaving the outcome hanging in the balance.

In the aftermath of the chaos, the APC gubernatorial primaries in Edo State stand as a testament to the volatile nature of political contests in Nigeria. The events of February 17, 2024, not only underscore the challenges of conducting free and fair primaries within major political parties but also highlight the deep-seated divisions that can emerge from the interplay of personal ambitions, party loyalties, and the quest for power.