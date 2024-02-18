Clem Agba Challenges Edo APC Primary, Alleges Disenfranchisement

In the heart of Edo State, a storm brews within the All Progressive Congress (APC) following the governorship primary elections. At the center of this tempest is Clem Agba, a former Minister and a gubernatorial aspirant, who vehemently rejects the declared outcome. The elections, held on a Saturday that promised progress, instead ended in controversy, with Agba alleging a severe disenfranchisement of loyal party members and a blatant disregard for the democratic process. The essence of fair play, according to Agba, was nowhere to be found in the polls as the votes of the people seemingly vanished into thin air.

The results that echoed through the political landscape of Edo State were not just numbers; they were, in Agba's words, "a ridicule of democracy." The announced victory of Dennis Idahosa, a member of the House of Representatives, over Agba has sparked a fierce debate over the integrity of the election process within the APC. Agba's stance is clear and unwavering: based on the authentic turnout, his supporters had secured the win. This clash between proclaimed results and perceived reality raises questions about the democratic health of the party's internal elections and, by extension, its strength and unity.

The Call for Justice

Agba's response to the situation is not one of resignation but of resolve. The former Minister of State for Budget and National Planning is not just challenging the results; he is challenging the party to live up to its democratic ideals. "The votes of the people must count," Agba insists, signaling his refusal to be silenced or sidelined in the face of what he perceives as a gross injustice. His promise to seek justice within the party's guidelines is a testament to his loyalty to the APC, even as he questions its current course.

Despite the turmoil, Agba's call to action is one of unity. He urges the party and its members to come together, not just in support of his cause, but to safeguard the principles of democracy and fair play within the APC. This appeal for solidarity in challenging times speaks volumes about Agba's commitment to the party and the democratic process. It's a reminder that the strength of a political organization lies not just in its ability to win elections, but in its capacity to uphold the values it stands for, especially when tested from within.

The controversy surrounding the APC Edo Governorship Primary, as highlighted by Clem Agba's allegations, underscores a critical juncture for the party. The allegations of disenfranchisement and compromised election processes are significant, not just for their immediate impact on the parties involved but for their broader implications for democratic practices within major political parties in Nigeria. Agba's refusal to accept the declared outcome without a fight is a stark reminder of the ongoing struggles for transparency, fairness, and integrity in the political arena.