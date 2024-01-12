en English
Nigeria

APC Governors and Peter Obi Back Tinubu Amidst Investigations

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:12 am EST
APC Governors and Peter Obi Back Tinubu Amidst Investigations

As Nigeria navigates the political currents leading to the 2024 elections, a significant development has emerged from the All Progressives Congress (APC). The party’s governors have thrown their weight behind one of their own, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, amidst ongoing investigations. Notably, Tinubu also found an ally in Peter Obi, a prominent Nigerian political figure, underscoring the intricate dance of alliances in the Nigerian political landscape.

Support Amidst Probes

The APC governors, under the banner of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), met in Abuja and pledged their allegiance to the Tinubu administration. They committed to taking Tinubu’s policies to the grassroots, aligning people with the government’s objectives of national security and citizen welfare.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, who doubles as the chairman of the APC Governors Forum, emphasized that the APC governors’ unity and support for Tinubu’s administration remain unwavering. Uzodinma assured Nigerians that they are prepared for any election at any given time, underlining the political readiness of the APC governors.

Awaiting Investigation Outcomes

In the swirl of these political dynamics, the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, is under investigation for alleged financial irregularities. Governor Hope Uzodinma urged Nigerians to refrain from hasty judgments and wait for the investigation’s findings.

Despite the cloud of allegations, the Progressive Governors’ Forum dismissed the accusations against Dr. Betta Edu as mere allegations. They emphasized the need for patience, signaling their commitment to accountability and due process.

A Wider Political Unity

Interestingly, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, urged President Bola Tinubu to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the alleged scandal, indicating a cross-party consensus on the need for accountability.

This show of support from APC governors and Peter Obi underscores a significant level of political unity or strategic alliance within certain factions of the Nigerian political landscape. As Nigeria approaches its 2024 elections, governance, accountability, and political alliances are key issues for voters and candidates alike.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Nigeria

