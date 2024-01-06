en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

APC Gears Up for Single-Candidate Primary in Ebonyi South Senatorial District

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:15 am EST
APC Gears Up for Single-Candidate Primary in Ebonyi South Senatorial District

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling party, is gearing up for a significant political event.

The stage is set for the party’s primaries for the Ebonyi South Senatorial District by-election, scheduled to take place this Saturday. This decisive political move comes in the wake of Senator Dave Umahi’s resignation.

Umahi relinquished his senatorial seat following his appointment as the Minister of Works by President Bola Tinubu.

The APC National Secretariat, in an unanticipated turn of events, screened only one candidate, Professor Anthony Okorie Ani.

With the other aspirant, Princess Ann Agom-Eze, failing to return her form or attend the screening, Professor Ani stands as the sole contender. This exceptional circumstance underscores the importance of adhering to procedural necessities to validate one’s candidacy.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
4 mins ago
Nigerian Bar Association Sounds Alarm Over Rising Insecurity in Bwari
In an alarming turn of events, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Bwari, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has raised concerns over the escalating insecurity in Bwari Area Council and its surrounding territories. The Chairperson of the Bwari branch, Mr. Paul Daudu, expressed the association’s deep concerns about the escalating erosion of peace and the constant
Nigerian Bar Association Sounds Alarm Over Rising Insecurity in Bwari
Wilfred Ndidi Sidelined: Leicester City Faces Challenges Ahead
1 hour ago
Wilfred Ndidi Sidelined: Leicester City Faces Challenges Ahead
Lagos-Ibadan Railway: Transforming Travel and Trade in West Africa
1 hour ago
Lagos-Ibadan Railway: Transforming Travel and Trade in West Africa
Teebillz Criticizes Davido for Alleged Disrespect Towards His Family
15 mins ago
Teebillz Criticizes Davido for Alleged Disrespect Towards His Family
Thousands Rally in Jos City, Nigeria, Demanding Peace and Security
33 mins ago
Thousands Rally in Jos City, Nigeria, Demanding Peace and Security
Doyin Okupe Resigns from Labour Party Following Money Laundering Conviction
40 mins ago
Doyin Okupe Resigns from Labour Party Following Money Laundering Conviction
Latest Headlines
World News
New Bill Set to Combat Wage Theft as Colorado Mountain College Demonstrates Fiscal Responsibility
57 seconds
New Bill Set to Combat Wage Theft as Colorado Mountain College Demonstrates Fiscal Responsibility
Trump's Controversial Civil War Remarks Ignite Debate Before Iowa Caucus
1 min
Trump's Controversial Civil War Remarks Ignite Debate Before Iowa Caucus
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Commits to Levelling Up 'Forgotten Towns' Like Accrington
2 mins
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Commits to Levelling Up 'Forgotten Towns' Like Accrington
Romanian Students Protest for Free School Transport and Minister's Resignation
4 mins
Romanian Students Protest for Free School Transport and Minister's Resignation
Iranian President Compares Israeli Actions in Gaza to Daesh Terrorist Group
4 mins
Iranian President Compares Israeli Actions in Gaza to Daesh Terrorist Group
NSC Malaysia Announces New Deputy Directors-General in Strategic Leadership Reshuffle
4 mins
NSC Malaysia Announces New Deputy Directors-General in Strategic Leadership Reshuffle
The Hidden Faces of COVID-19: A Global Impact Study on Employment and Income
5 mins
The Hidden Faces of COVID-19: A Global Impact Study on Employment and Income
South Sudan's Electoral Body Charts Course for Upcoming Elections
6 mins
South Sudan's Electoral Body Charts Course for Upcoming Elections
APDR Accuses West Bengal Government of Discrimination in Flood Relief
6 mins
APDR Accuses West Bengal Government of Discrimination in Flood Relief
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app