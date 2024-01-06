APC Gears Up for Single-Candidate Primary in Ebonyi South Senatorial District

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling party, is gearing up for a significant political event.

The stage is set for the party’s primaries for the Ebonyi South Senatorial District by-election, scheduled to take place this Saturday. This decisive political move comes in the wake of Senator Dave Umahi’s resignation.

Umahi relinquished his senatorial seat following his appointment as the Minister of Works by President Bola Tinubu.

The APC National Secretariat, in an unanticipated turn of events, screened only one candidate, Professor Anthony Okorie Ani.

With the other aspirant, Princess Ann Agom-Eze, failing to return her form or attend the screening, Professor Ani stands as the sole contender. This exceptional circumstance underscores the importance of adhering to procedural necessities to validate one’s candidacy.