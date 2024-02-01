APC Outlines Winning Strategy, Warns Opposition Ahead of Edo Election

The All Progressive Congress (APC) is gearing up for the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State, set for September 21, with Acting State Chairman Emperor Jaret Tenebe leading the charge. In a press briefing in Benin, Tenebe laid out the APC's strategy and determination to win the upcoming poll.

According to Tenebe, the APC's National Working Committee (NWC) met with 29 aspirants, following which the party leadership advised to reduce the number of candidates. This strategic move aims to streamline the party's focus and strengthen its chances of winning the governorship seat.

Warning to Opposition

Emphasizing the APC's resolve and preparedness, Tenebe issued a stern warning to the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki, stating that the upcoming election would be highly competitive. Tenebe referenced past election issues to underscore the party's commitment to fielding a strong candidate and ensuring a fair electoral process.

David Imuse, the immediate past APC state chairman and a current aspirant, shared his insights on the internal crises that rocked the party between 2018 and 2020. He credited the members' cooperation and their confidence in his leadership for steering the party through those challenging times. Despite a lack of support and resources during the crisis period, Imuse praised the resilience that helped in rebuilding the party's structure.

Focus on the Future

Dr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, another gubernatorial aspirant of the APC, has been making strides in his nomination campaign, visiting various local government areas in a bid to secure his place as the party's flag bearer. Umakhihe vocalized his determination to reclaim Edo State and his commitment to providing quality leadership that will enthrone good governance. He promised to focus on significant development, especially in people-oriented projects and infrastructure, and pledged to ensure the judicious use of the derivation fund for oil communities.