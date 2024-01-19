APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary Mourns the Loss of Three Exceptional Individuals

In a heartfelt expression of grief, Hon. Durosinmi Meseko, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has lamented the loss of three distinguished personalities: Emeritus Professor Ernest Aiyedun, Lt. Col. Segun Teidi, and Prince Toyin Ikuborije.

Each of the departed was noted for their significant contributions in their respective fields. Hon. Meseko acknowledged the profound impact Professor Aiyedun had in the world of academia, shaping minds and influencing educational policies. Lt. Col. Teidi was recognized for his brave and dedicated service to his nation, while Prince Ikuborije was hailed for his inspiring work for humanity.

Despite their passing, the legacy of these individuals continues to endure through their remarkable achievements. Their lives and work have left a lasting imprint on their respective domains, influencing future generations and setting benchmarks for excellence.

In his statement, Hon. Meseko extended his deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the departed, acknowledging the void their absence has created. He offered prayers for comfort and solace to the bereaved, and for eternal peace for the souls of the departed.