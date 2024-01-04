en English
Nigeria

APC Denies Alleged Boko Haram Ties, Threatens Legal Action Against Fani-Kayode

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:12 pm EST
APC Denies Alleged Boko Haram Ties, Threatens Legal Action Against Fani-Kayode

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s leading opposition party, has fervently denied accusations made by former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, alleging the party’s association with the infamous Boko Haram sect. The allegations, which were aired during Fani-Kayode’s appearance on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily, implicated the APC’s leadership in supporting Boko Haram in an attempt to destabilize the current government and discredit the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

APC Refutes Allegations

In a swift response, the APC, through its National Publicity Secretary Lai Mohammed, dismissed the accusations as baseless and unfounded. Mohammed challenged the veracity of Fani-Kayode’s claims, asserting that no evidence exists of any APC statements condemning the proscription of Boko Haram. He further encouraged Fani-Kayode to produce proof of such statements, if any exist.

Legal Actions and Counterclaims

Taking the matter further, the APC has initiated legal proceedings against Fani-Kayode, demanding a formal retraction and apology for the damaging allegations. The party has threatened to pursue a defamation lawsuit if Fani-Kayode fails to comply. The APC’s stance is clear: they consider Fani-Kayode’s efforts to link the party with Boko Haram as reckless, baseless, and malicious.

Fani-Kayode’s Motives Questioned

The APC went ahead to question the motives behind Fani-Kayode’s attacks. They suggested that his onslaught against the APC could be fueled by his ongoing money laundering trial. The party insinuated that Fani-Kayode might be attempting to win favor with the Federal Government in a bid to avoid a potential jail sentence. Furthermore, the APC pointed out Fani-Kayode’s recent return to the PDP, underlining his prior criticisms of the PDP and casting doubt on his motives.

Nigeria Politics Terrorism
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Nigeria

