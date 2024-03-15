APC Defends Akpabio Against PDP's Call for Resignation Amid Budget Padding Allegations

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has staunchly defended Senate President Godswill Akpabio, dismissing calls from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for his resignation over alleged budget padding. The APC termed the PDP's demands as unfounded, emphasizing Akpabio's innocence and criticizing the PDP for meddling in National Assembly affairs.

Background of the Controversy

Controversy erupted following claims by Senator Abdul Ningi, which led to his suspension, accusing the Senate President of inflating the 2024 budget by N3.7 trillion. The PDP seized upon these allegations, demanding Akpabio's resignation to allow for an independent investigation. However, the APC has countered these claims, asserting that Akpabio's actions were within the bounds of his official duties and accusing the PDP of political interference.

APC's Strong Rebuke

In a strongly worded statement, Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary, chastised the PDP for its 'meddlesome interloping' and urged it to concentrate on resolving its internal issues rather than dictating Senate proceedings. Morka highlighted the Senate's autonomy in managing its affairs and disciplining its members, insinuating that the PDP's calls for Akpabio's resignation were politically motivated and lacked substance.

Impact on National Politics

This incident has not only heightened tensions between Nigeria's leading political parties but has also brought to the forefront issues of governance, transparency, and the intricate balance of power within the country's legislative framework. While the APC stands firmly by Akpabio, the controversy underscores the ever-present challenges of political accountability and the need for stringent oversight mechanisms within government institutions.

This episode in Nigerian politics serves as a reminder of the complex interplay between power, accountability, and the pursuit of political agendas. As the nation watches closely, the outcome of this controversy could have significant implications for the political landscape and the functioning of its democratic institutions.