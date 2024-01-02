en English
Nigeria

APC Counters PDP’s Criticism of President Tinubu’s New Year Message

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
APC Counters PDP's Criticism of President Tinubu's New Year Message

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) critique of President Tinubu’s New Year message, describing it as measured, sensitive, and presidential. This reaction comes in the wake of the PDP’s dismissal of the address as uninspiring and filled with empty promises.

Felix Morka Defends President’s Address

APC spokesperson Felix Morka defended the president’s message, stating that it was fitting for a New Year speech. He emphasized that such speeches are meant for setting expectations for the coming year rather than being a policy statement. This defense suggests the PDP may have misunderstood the purpose of the president’s address.

President’s Commitment to Overcoming Challenges

The APC highlighted that President Tinubu acknowledged the impact of his administration’s policies on citizens. He expressed a strong commitment to overcoming challenges and securing a stronger nation. The president’s pledges include addressing power and energy issues, refining petroleum products locally, reducing prices, creating jobs, fostering a better business environment, tackling insecurity, expanding food security, and implementing a new minimum wage.

2024 Budget as Evidence of Commitment

The APC also pointed to the signing of the 2024 budget on New Year’s Day as tangible evidence of President Tinubu’s commitment to his promises. The budget, which reflects a move away from heavy reliance on borrowing, signifies a transformative fiscal approach. It aims to recalibrate Nigeria’s financial landscape and lay a robust foundation for sustained economic growth.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

