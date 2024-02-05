APC Secures Victory in Guma 1 Rerun, Credits Victory to Akume, Agada

In a significant development, the All Progressives Congress (APC) savored victory in the rerun election for the Guma 1 constituency in the Benue House of Assembly. The party’s candidate, Terwase Uche, emerged victorious, marking a notable triumph for the internal dynamics of the political organization. The win has been largely attributed to the leadership of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and the state chairman, Comrade Austin Agada.

Terwase Uche clinched the win with 5,289 votes, defeating the PDP candidate who managed 4,134 votes. The victory is seen as a testament to the influence of George Akume and Austin Agada, who steered the party amidst a running battle on who controls the soul of the APC in Benue State. The political awareness of the Benue people played a crucial role in the election, with the prospect of future elections being peaceful, fair, and credible.

Addressing the Party Dynamics

Philip Agbese, the Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, shed light on the internal dynamics of the party during a rally in Abuja. His remarks drew a distinction between committed party members and those who joined the party with less genuine intentions, colloquially referred to as those invited to "come and eat." Despite internal tensions that could have undermined their efforts, Agbese credits the guidance and leadership of Senator George Akume and Comrade Austin Agada for overcoming these challenges.

The APC's victory in this rerun election has set a precedent with regard to the party's ability to weather internal strife and emerge victorious. It also underscores the importance of strong leadership in guiding a party's path.