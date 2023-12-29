en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

APC Chieftain Mourns Loss of Prominent Nigerian Political Figures

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:41 pm EST
APC Chieftain Mourns Loss of Prominent Nigerian Political Figures

In a heartfelt tribute, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a respected figure in Nigeria’s All Progressives Congress (APC), has come forward to share his profound condolences over the loss of two eminent personalities in the Nigerian political landscape. The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba, and former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State are the two who have departed from this earthly realm.

A Tribute to the Patriots

In a statement issued from his media office in Abuja, Olawepo-Hashim took the opportunity to recognize and appreciate the significant contributions both men made to Nigeria’s political tapestry and its evolving democracy. Na’Abba was hailed as a selfless politician, a staunch defender of legislative independence against the rising tide of dictatorship, and above all, a patriot. The APC chieftain pointed to Na’Abba’s characteristic courage, his unwavering principles, and his deep-seated patriotism as attributes that set him apart.

Olawepo-Hashim also took a moment to acknowledge Na’Abba’s embracing personality, which transcended tribal affiliations and welcomed diversity with open arms. He stressed that Nigeria would feel the absence of Na’Abba’s relentless efforts to uphold democracy and good governance.

Remembering a Champion of Rule of Law

When it came to Akeredolu, Olawepo-Hashim highlighted his significant role in advocating for the rule of law in Nigeria. Through his influential legal practice and leadership in the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Akeredolu was a beacon of hope for those who believed in true federalism. The APC chieftain reminisced about personal anecdotes from his interactions with both men, reflecting on his political journey with Na’Abba and his campaign for the presidency in 2019, which Na’Abba co-chaired.

Prayers for the Bereaved

Olawepo-Hashim extended his prayers to the families and loved ones left behind by the deceased. His hope was for them to find the strength to bear this heavy loss. This touching tribute was published by THISDAY, a trusted Nigerian news outlet that has been serving a diverse audience of professionals, middle classes, and millennials with political, business, and cultural news since January 22, 1995.

In the wake of these losses, Nigeria mourns. As the nation comes to grips with the vacuum left in the political scheme of Ondo State by Akeredolu’s passing, plans are set in motion to swear in the acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the new governor. Truly, the spirit of these two revered figures will continue to shape the political landscape of Nigeria.

0
Nigeria Obituary Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ice Prince Asserts 'Oleku' Pioneered Afrobeats

By BNN Correspondents

Residents Thwart Vengeful Attack, Apprehend Suspected Cultist in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

President Bola Tinubu to Address Nigeria on New Year's Day

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's IPAC Challenges Elected Leaders for 2024, Emphasizes Pressing Issues

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nollywood Star Zack Orji's Health Crisis: A Nation Prays ...
@BNN Newsroom · 44 mins
Nollywood Star Zack Orji's Health Crisis: A Nation Prays ...
heart comment 0
Nigerian Businessman’s Daughter Commits Suicide: A Tragic Tale of Blackmail and Mental Health

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Businessman's Daughter Commits Suicide: A Tragic Tale of Blackmail and Mental Health
APGA Defends Anambra Governor Amidst Accusations and Opposition Pressure

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

APGA Defends Anambra Governor Amidst Accusations and Opposition Pressure
Adjarhor Obaro: The ‘World Wrapper Man’ Who Runs for Culture

By Salman Khan

Adjarhor Obaro: The 'World Wrapper Man' Who Runs for Culture
Kate Henshaw Discusses Complex Relationship with Genevieve Nnaji: A Nollywood Narrative

By BNN Correspondents

Kate Henshaw Discusses Complex Relationship with Genevieve Nnaji: A Nollywood Narrative
Latest Headlines
World News
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Pay Tribute to Wrexham AFC's Long-Serving Steward
1 min
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Pay Tribute to Wrexham AFC's Long-Serving Steward
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
2 mins
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
2 mins
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births
2 mins
Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
4 mins
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
5 mins
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
6 mins
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
6 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
7 mins
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
6 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
21 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app