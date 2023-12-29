APC Chieftain Mourns Loss of Prominent Nigerian Political Figures

In a heartfelt tribute, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a respected figure in Nigeria’s All Progressives Congress (APC), has come forward to share his profound condolences over the loss of two eminent personalities in the Nigerian political landscape. The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba, and former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State are the two who have departed from this earthly realm.

A Tribute to the Patriots

In a statement issued from his media office in Abuja, Olawepo-Hashim took the opportunity to recognize and appreciate the significant contributions both men made to Nigeria’s political tapestry and its evolving democracy. Na’Abba was hailed as a selfless politician, a staunch defender of legislative independence against the rising tide of dictatorship, and above all, a patriot. The APC chieftain pointed to Na’Abba’s characteristic courage, his unwavering principles, and his deep-seated patriotism as attributes that set him apart.

Olawepo-Hashim also took a moment to acknowledge Na’Abba’s embracing personality, which transcended tribal affiliations and welcomed diversity with open arms. He stressed that Nigeria would feel the absence of Na’Abba’s relentless efforts to uphold democracy and good governance.

Remembering a Champion of Rule of Law

When it came to Akeredolu, Olawepo-Hashim highlighted his significant role in advocating for the rule of law in Nigeria. Through his influential legal practice and leadership in the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Akeredolu was a beacon of hope for those who believed in true federalism. The APC chieftain reminisced about personal anecdotes from his interactions with both men, reflecting on his political journey with Na’Abba and his campaign for the presidency in 2019, which Na’Abba co-chaired.

Prayers for the Bereaved

Olawepo-Hashim extended his prayers to the families and loved ones left behind by the deceased. His hope was for them to find the strength to bear this heavy loss. This touching tribute was published by THISDAY, a trusted Nigerian news outlet that has been serving a diverse audience of professionals, middle classes, and millennials with political, business, and cultural news since January 22, 1995.

In the wake of these losses, Nigeria mourns. As the nation comes to grips with the vacuum left in the political scheme of Ondo State by Akeredolu’s passing, plans are set in motion to swear in the acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the new governor. Truly, the spirit of these two revered figures will continue to shape the political landscape of Nigeria.