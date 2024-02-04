Afolagbade Shifts Political Base from Edo to Ondo for Home State Development

Comrade Emmanuel Afolagbade, a prominent figure in the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Managing Director of Gbade Investment, has shifted his political base from Edo State to his home state, Ondo. This strategic move is driven by Afolagbade's profound commitment to contribute to the development of his community and state.

Afolagbade paid a visit to the APC leaders in the Igbotako community, situated in the Okitipupa local government area. Here, he formally joined the APC in Ondo State and articulated his intention to bolster the party's efforts to maintain governance in the state. His political move signifies a homecoming, marking a return to his roots to contribute towards the upliftment of his community.

Optimistic Reception

The APC ward chairman in Igbotako, Hon. Adebolujo Adedoyin, warmly welcomed Afolagbade into their fold. He expressed optimism about the substantial contributions Afolagbade can make towards the party's local development. This optimistic reception denotes a shared belief in Afolagbade's potential to influence positive change within the party and the community at large.

Chief Edosa Ogiamien, APC Youth Leader in Ovia South West, along with other APC Chieftains from Edo, threw their weight behind Afolagbade's move. Their support underpins the unity within the party, while also showcasing their collective belief in Afolagbade's ability to further the party's agenda in Ondo State.