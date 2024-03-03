APC Chieftain Criticizes Governors Over Constitutional Amendments Non-Implementation Amid Restructuring Calls

In a stirring critique, APC chieftain Osita Okechukwu voiced his concerns over state governors' failure to implement the 4th and 5th amendments to Nigeria's Constitution. This comes amidst a renewed push for restructuring, highlighted by Nobel laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka and former Commonwealth Secretary General Chief Emeka Anyaoku, emphasizing the urgent need for decentralization to address national challenges such as insecurity.

During a recent event organized by the Punch Newspaper, Prof. Wole Soyinka questioned the ambiguity surrounding the term 'restructuring', expressing his preference for 'reconfiguration' or 'decentralization'. Similarly, Chief Emeka Anyaoku pointed out the inefficacy of the current constitution and governance system in tackling the challenges facing Nigeria, especially the widespread insecurity in the Northern part and other communities.

Okechukwu's Standpoint on Constitutional Amendments

Okechukwu, while not opposing the idea of restructuring for the betterment of Nigerian society, questioned the governors' inaction on the 4th and 5th constitutional amendments. He highlighted the reluctance of many governors to implement financial autonomy for state Houses of Assembly and the Judiciary.

"The lukewarm attitude of the majority of the governors to adherence to the rule of law, welfare, and security of our citizenry; dampens our zeal to advocate for concession of more powers to Governors cum Emperors," Okechukwu remarked, underscoring the necessity of devolution of powers without waiting for broader restructuring initiatives.