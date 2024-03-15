APC Chairmen Meet President Tinubu, Discuss Nigeria's Kidnapping Incidents

Amidst a troubling increase in kidnapping incidents across Nigeria, the Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmen convened with President Bola Tinubu, urging decisive action against underperforming security heads. The meeting, which took place at the State House in Abuja, highlighted the urgent need for accountability and effectiveness within the nation's security apparatus to combat the escalating security challenges.

Advertisment

The APC Chairmen, represented by Secretary Alphonsus Oga Eba, expressed their deep concern over the kidnappings, particularly of students in Kaduna State, as emblematic of the broader insecurity troubling the country. Eba emphasized the imperative for President Tinubu, as the Commander-in-Chief, to ensure his security chiefs are held accountable for their areas of responsibility. The Chairmen's advice to the President included the recommendation to "wield the big stick" against any security head found wanting in their duties.

Internal Party Affairs and Crisis Resolution

Alongside national security issues, the APC Chairmen also touched upon the internal crisis within the Edo State chapter of the party following the governorship primaries. Although not discussed directly with President Tinubu, Eba described the situation as a "storm in a teacup," with assurances that efforts were underway to resolve the grievances through party leadership. The Forum's discussions reflect a broader strategy to strengthen party unity and address internal challenges ahead of future electoral contests.

The meeting, which saw 33 of the 37 APC Chairmen in attendance, was not only a show of solidarity with President Tinubu but also an opportunity to discuss strategies for addressing the myriad challenges facing Nigeria. The Chairmen submitted several recommendations for tackling issues ranging from security to internal party dynamics, signifying a proactive approach to governance and leadership within the APC and the nation at large.

As Nigeria grapples with these critical issues, the dialogue between the APC Chairmen and President Tinubu underscores the urgency of reform and action within the country's security sector and political landscape. The outcomes of these discussions could have significant implications for Nigeria's effort to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens, as well as for the cohesion and future direction of the APC.